Charity art sale Saturday

An art sale to raise money for charity is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 88 Cups in Minden.

Artist Nancy Raven said the sale will feature local artists, who are donating their work with the proceeds going to charities such as the Douglas Animal Welfare Group, Meals on Wheels, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Disabled Veterans, Suicide Prevention and Austin's House.

Some of the work is framed and some is matted, she said.

For information, call 782-4119.