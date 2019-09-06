Celtic clans to gather Sept. 14 at Dangberg Home Ranch

The clans will gather at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Sept. 14 for the Dangberg Home Ranch Celtic Faire, the final special event of the 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival.

A celebration of the Irish, Scottish and Welsh people who helped to settle Carson Valley will offer a day filled with entertainment and activities for all ages.

The gate opens at 9 a.m. with the faire beginning at 10 a.m. From opening until noon, the Silver State Highlanders will be demonstrating heavy athletics such as “tossing the caber” and “weight for distance.”

At 11 a.m., the Northern Nevada Scottish Highland Dancers will take the stage to demonstrate traditional dances of the Highlands of Scotland.

Opening ceremony begins at noon and will include the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band. The pipe band will continue to perform from 12:30 until 1 p.m.

The Sierra Silverstrings youth fiddlers will take the stage at 1 p.m, leading an afternoon of musical entertainment on stage. At 1:30 p.m, the band 3-17 will perform Irish folk music, followed by the Celtic band Cíana closing out the day’s festivities.

Other attractions available throughout the day will feature clan and organization tents. Included are Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration, Sons & Daughters of Erin of Northern Nevada, Clan Donald of Northern Nevada, Clan MacLelland and Nevada Civil War Volunteers.

Additionally, the Northern California Irish Wolfhound Club will have their hounds for show in the “Celtic Critters” area of the park grounds.

“We are excited to introduce a new event to Carson Valley that the entire family can enjoy. We are also very grateful for the assistance of many individual contributors in the Celtic community,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Hamburgers, veggie-burgers, hot dogs and bangers, as well as water and soda will be offered by the Carson Valley Lions Club. The meal will include chips with purchase. 100 Proof Bars Services will offer flights of whisky and scotch, as well as lemonade and snow cones, both with and without alcohol. Additionally, the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will provide a no-host beer and wine bar.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for members and free for 16 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com. Members contact the park for tickets. Please bring your own seating to all events and no pets allowed — service animals only.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments-Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express-Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Contributors to the Dangberg Home Ranch Celtic Faire also include Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration and Sons & Daughters of Erin of Northern Nevada.

Upcoming events include a Chautauqua portrayal of Hiram C. Scott on Sept. 22; and Douglas High School Class of 1962: “Remembering Carson Valley in the 1950s and 1960s” on Sept. 28.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.