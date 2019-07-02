Celebrate Independence Day with Tahoe Symphony

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will help you celebrate Independence Day with family and friends, close to home. The 14th annual “BOPS” concert, conducted by Maestro James Rawie, performed at two Douglas County venues, in addition to Reno and Incline Village.

The concert in Gardnerville will be held at 7 p.m. July 7 at Carson Valley United Methodist, 1375 Centerville.

In Reno and Gardnerville, Donna Axton plays Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” for piano and orchestra.

Operatic soloists Joy Strotz, Jackie Langenfeld, Ania Helwing, Anne Davidson, Brad Perry and Robert Bousquet will perform.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and free for youth under 23. Front and center preferred seats are $40 for adults, $15 for youth. The concert schedule will be:

Monday, July 1, 7 p.m., Stateline – Montbleu Casino Theater; Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m., Incline Village – The Chateau,955 Fairway Blvd; Friday, July 5, 7 p.m., Reno – Bartley Ranch Amphitheater, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road; Sunday, July 7, 4 p.m.

Further information: Call 775-298-6989; e-mail at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.

Seating on the lawn at Bartley Ranch is free of charge.