Carson Valley Pops plays Piper’s

C.J. Birch will conduct the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra 3 p.m. Saturday at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City.

Some of the musical selections will include "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Cats", "Ol' Blue Eyes" and "Guys and Dolls."

"We are also fortunate to have a repeat performance by Wayne Theriault, trumpeter extraordinaire," promoter Margaret Biggs. "Wayne spent 25-plus years as principal trumpet player and master musician in the U.S. Army Band; graduated top of his class from the Armed Forces School of Music in Norfolk, Va., and received several promotions and numerous honors and awards."

After his retirement, Wayne attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and received a bachelors degree in elementary and special education. He taught special education at Carson City Middle School and taught music at Western Nevada Community College for more than 20 years.

He will perform "La Virgin De La Macarena" and "A House Is Not A Home."

Tickets are $15 and are available at gadZooks!, 1492 Hwy 395, Garderville; online at eventbrite.com; or at the door. For more information, call 775 843-0830.