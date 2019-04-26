Carson Valley Days buttons on sale

One of the big traditions heralding the arrival of Carson Valley Days is the sale of buttons celebrating the event.

Mirroring the parade theme "Carson Valley Goes to the Movies," buttons are $1 each and available at businesses across the Valley, the buttons are a fund raiser for the Carson Valley Lions Club.

The price of a button goes up to $2 on parade day, which is June 8 this year. Those caught without a button at the parade may get to ride in the parade, a guest of the Lions rolling jail.

The biggest party of the year, members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club have parade, vendor and sponsor applications available at carsonvalley2030.com.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the new town of Minden.

The event's present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and now includes a carnival which will be open June 6-9.

The club is looking for old movies and videos of the parade in honor of the theme.

For information, contact Tyler Swayne at cv2030club@gmail.com or mail a DVD to P.O. Box 2030, Gardnerville, 89410.