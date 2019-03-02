Carson Valley Arts Council to present Quebe Sisters March 15

The Carson Valley Arts Council will present the Quebe Sisters in concert on March 15 at the CVIC Hall in Minden. With more than 15 years of touring to date, the Quebe Sisters have delivered their triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia.

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece band presents a unique Americana blend of western swing, jazz-influenced swing, country, Texas-style fiddling, and western music.

"We differentiate our music as 'Progressive Western Swing' from simply 'Western Swing' because we aren't trying to sound just like Bob Wills," Grace Quebe explains. "Instead, we continue his vision, playing the style he pioneered in an authentic way by incorporating new genres and songs, interpreting them using our own unique voice through country instrumentation."

Innovation has led the sisters to channel the musical connection between danceability and emotiveness, combining old sounds with new feelings and old feelings with new sounds. It's not nostalgia that drives the band as purveyors of Western Swing, but the aspiration to take the music back to its roots and sustain the spirit of Swing.

Combine the musical style of the Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than the Quebe Sisters.

The concert is at 7 p.m. on March 15 at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Advance tickets are $24; $28 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center. Check out The Quebe Sister's music and videos on their website at http://www.quebesisters.com.