Carson Valley Arts Council releases concert line-up

The Carson Valley Arts Council will kick off its 2019-20 Concert Series beginning Oct. 4 bringing diverse local music performers as well as performers from across the country to our local community and schools.

Season tickets are on sale at the CVAC office or at our website. Members of CVAC may purchase season tickets for $90 per person; general public are $115 per person. Become a member of CVAC and save on season tickets.

Three-pack tickets are also on sale. Members and non-members may purchase any three concert tickets instead of the regular season package. Prices for the three-pack tickets are: CVAC members $50 and general public $65.

To purchase season tickets, three-pack tickets or individual concert tickets: Call 775-782-8207, on line at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, 1572 Hwy 395, Suite A, Minden. Individual concert tickets will be available during business hours at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. Advance ticket prices are available until noon on concert days.

2019-2020 Concert Lineup

All concerts will be at the CVIC Hall. Free admission for youth under 18 years of age to public concerts.

DonGato Latin Band • Oct. 4

DGLB plays sophisticated Latin music blended with Cuban, Salsa and smooth Latin Jazz with a dash of a tropical feel, including a tribute to the great Cuban Buena Vista Social Club plus American standards, classics with a Latin beat. https://www.dongatolatinband.com.

Hot Buttered Rum • Nov. 15

String bass and five-alarm fiddle merge with guitar, banjo, mandolin and drums to frame the gifted musicians who weave their love of bluegrass, folk, jazz and soul into a riveting strain of Americana. https://www.hotbutteredrum.net.

Achilles Wheel • Feb. 7

Achilles Wheel, the Nevada City/Placerville band that wants you to dance to rock ’n’ roll, roots and a global pallet of grooves. They combine a bit of Country and Bluegrass to the band’s famously hard driving sound. https://achilleswheel.com/duo/.

Reno Jazz Orchestra • Friday, March 13

RJO creates good music in the grand tradition of the jazz big band stage performance with the rush and wonder of playing 17 pieces to a packed house. https://renojazzorchestra.org.

Tiller’s Folly • Friday, April 17

Pacific Northwest’s critically acclaimed, internationally travelled acoustic power trio, planted at the forefront of a bold new movement in progressive Acoustic Roots Music. https://www.tillersfolly.com.

Tom Rigney & Flambeau • Friday, May 15

Cajun fiddler and high energy Cajun and blues music by amazing musicians, their eclectic and sizzling music runs the gamut from gritty zydeco and funky blues to New Orleans jazz and lyrical Cajun waltzes. http://tomrigney.com/home/. Youth Arts Education Program

As part of CVAC’s Youth Arts Education Program, five of the performers will be presenting free educational assemblies at Douglas County schools.