Call for artists issued for Minden show

Carson Valley Art Association is announcing a call for artists for their upcoming Scholarship Benefit Art Show, Nevada Day weekend, Oct. 25-27, at the CVIC Hall, 1502 Esmeralda Ave., Minden. Artists from Nevada, adjoining California counties and high school students are encouraged to participate.

This judged show will include six categories: water color, oil, acrylic, mixed media, photography and “unusual”. Winners in each category will receive a ribbon and cash. Best of Show will win a ribbon and cash; People’s Choice will receive a ribbon.

The show opens to the public 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Oct. 25, with a reception at 6 p.m. for artists and public.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

Registration, with show entry forms, will be available 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the CVIC Hall.

Show entry forms can be picked up earlier at gadZooks!, Heartstrings, Lone Tree Framing, Custom Framing Design and East Fork Gallery in Gardnerville, and Nevada Art Association Gallery in Carson City. All registration forms with art must be submitted by 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Late entries will not be accepted.

Registration fees are per entry for a maximum of three entries. Association members are $6 each piece, nonmembers $12 each piece and high school students $5 each piece.

Entry fees are nonrefundable and no new memberships will be processed at registration. Pre-show membership forms may be requested from Nancy Bargman, 782-7074.

Art is to be framed or gallery-wrapped and wired to hang.

No saw tooth hangers, uni-frames, crafts, jewelry, copies of published works nor computer generated art will be accepted.

Entries must be picked up immediately following the show closing, 3 p.m., Oct. 27.

Complete sales information is printed on the registration form. For more information, contact Bargman, 782-7074 or gadZooks! at 782-9665.