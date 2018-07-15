‘Black Bart’ holds up Dangberg Home Ranch on Wednesday

Chautauquan Larry Lippmann will portray notorious stagecoach robber Black Bart at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Stagecoach robber Black Bart was one of the most famous bandits of the old West. Between 1875 and 1883 he successfully robbed 28 Wells Fargo stagecoaches without harming anyone and without taking a dime from any passenger. The story of how he was so successful and how he was eventually apprehended, ranks among the great legends of all time.

Larry Lippmann is an actor, educator, historian, and political theorist and specializes in research of the Old West, particularly as it relates to Nevada and California. Lippmann has performed as a Chautauquan portraying Hank Monk, the famous stagecoach driver of Carson City and Douglas County. He has acted with the Carson Valley Community Theater and with the Proscenium Players in several productions. Lippmann has taught at Douglas High School and is currently an adjunct instructor at Western Nevada College.

"Larry is a dedicated researcher and a focused re-enactor. He truly brings his characters to life in a way that helps us to understand more about the old West," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by, Allied Sanitation Services, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Minden Fortnightly Club and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. This event is also made possible with the assistance of Nevada Humanities, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The cost for the Chautauqua event is $5 for adults, free for members and for 16 years and younger.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the event for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

This an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming Chautauquans for this season include Deke DiMarzo who will portray "Watchman Alex Coryell: Virginia City Police Department 1873-1892" on August 15: and Cindy Southerland will portray "Annie H. Martin: The First Woman to Head a U.S. Treasury Facility, the Assay Office at Carson City" on August 29. On Saturday, August 4, at 10:00 am, in a free presentation, Michael Fischer will portray H.F. Dangberg in "Curmudgeons, Comrades and Fools from My Days in the Valley".