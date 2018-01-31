‘Asylum’ cirque show coming to Carson City

A show offering aerial stunts and heart-pumping surprises is taking over the Brewery Arts Center on Friday.

Le Cirque Vagabond is bringing "Asylum," an 18-and-over show described as "not your grandpa's strip club, nor an inspirational aerial show, or your ex-wife's heavy weight burlesque troop. Enter into the realm of wonder bras and freak show chaos."

The show's offbeat approach to aerial entertainment features heavy metal music, sideshow acts, circus stunts, dancers, and imagery that could be lifted from a horror show.

"Rock out and be terrified much like the horror movie you can't turn off," said a Brewery Arts Center press release.

Founded by Ben Pierson, Le Cirque Vagabond is billed as Reno's only complete professional cirque company.

It offers a circus training program covering aerial skills, aerial ballet, straps, Chinese pole, balancing and other skills.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. inside the venue's Performance Hall.

Tickets in advance are $18 for BAC members and $20 for general admission. At the door, tickets are $25.

For tickets, go to Breweryarts.org, or visit the BAC's Expresso Yourself Café, 449 W. King St.

For information, call 775-883-1976. For a peek of what's in store at the performance, see the following YouTube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wP2J5S-O90.