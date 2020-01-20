Arts councils presents Achilles Wheel Band

The CVAC’s 2019-2020 Concert Series resumes with music from Achilles Wheel on Feb. 7 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Paul Kamm, Jonny Mojo and Shelby Snow are singer-songwriters and front men of the Northern California roots and world music-rock and roll jam band.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $22 in advance; $24 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Ticket ordering online closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 6 before the concert.

Check out Achilles Wheel’s music and videos on their website at http://achilleswheel.com.

