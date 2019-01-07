Arts Council hosts photography exhibit

Local photographer Patrick Wilkes' work will be on display at the Copeland Gallery in Minden through January and February, according to the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Wilkes' photographs include wedding and events photography, portraits and pet portraits in Northern Nevada and California.

He will be displaying his photographs at the Copeland Gallery in Minden starting Tuesday through March 1. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Some of his photographs are available for purchase.

The Arts Council will be hosting an artist's reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

Wilkes was the official photographer for Fort Ross Heritage Day and Nevada's 150th year celebration. His photography exhibit "Four Seasons at Pyramid Lake," which appeared at the Pyramid Lake Museum and Visitors Center from November 2013 to November 2014, paid tribute to the Paiute tribe, their culture, and the lake.

He is the co-author of and photographer for the book "Eastern Sierra and Death Valley Camping with Privacy" and the co-creator of the I Love The Eastern Sierra website. You can preview Wilkes' work at patrickwilkesphotographs.com.

Information about this and other events is at http://www.cvartscouncil.com.

The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Highway 395, Minden.