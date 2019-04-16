Arts Council final concert May 3

Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands will appear in concert May 3 at the CVIC Hall in Minden. This will be the last concert in the 2018-2019 Carson Valley Arts Council Concert Series.

Grammy Award-winning musician Lewis is was a founding member of the Good Ol' Persons and the Grant Street String Band and has performed and recorded since 1986 with her musical partner, mandolinist Tom Rozum. Laurie has twice been voted IBMA's Female Vocalist of the Year and has won the respect and admiration of her peers.

Since her debut in 1986, Laurie has recorded nearly 20 albums in a number of musical formats. Her latest album with her band the Right Hands, The Hazel and Alice Sessions album, was nominated for the Best Bluegrass Recording Grammy in 2017.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center.

Check out Laurie Lewis' music and videos at http://www.laurielewis.com.