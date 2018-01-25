ART from WNC: Students showing off artistic creativity in Carson City art exhibition

Eleven students from Western Nevada College have created graphic design images, drawings, photography, watercolor paintings and other art that are being displayed at the Community Development Building.

The Capital City Arts Initiative's free exhibition, ART from WNC, can be seen through April 12 at 108 E. Proctor St. The building is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

The exhibition presents poster designs by Professor Jayna Conkey's Graphic Communications students including Neil Anderson, Christian Cooper, Jesus Fernandez Garcia, Robin Johnson, Michelle Keele, Suzanne Pipho, Stacia Woomer, and Amanda Yau. Steven Saylor's student, Sharon Carter, submitted a large watercolor landscape for the show. Bailee Barber has two series of photographs in the exhibition; Barber is also Conkey's student. Tracy Mendibles' pencil drawing, Wild Rose, is also in the exhibition.

"CCAI is delighted to work with the college's students and faculty to produce this exhibition. The students' creativity is a strong asset in our community," said Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director.

The graphic design students responded to Conkey's assignments to design a poster about human rights or a global issue of their choice, to create an event poster, or draw a portrait of a famous person — all to use design tools and learn color theory. Strong examples of the students' work are in the show.

Sharon Carter painted a landscape watercolor of the "Lower Toroweap" in the Grand Canyon. Bailee Barber did two photographic series: "Optical Eye" and "Gone."

The exhibition is the eighth in CCAI's series of student exhibitions at the Community Development Building. The next will feature art by a group of high school students to be displayed April through June.

For information, go http://www.arts-initiative.org.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. It's committed to community building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and its online projects.