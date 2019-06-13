‘Always… Patsy Cline’ to show at CVIC Hall in Minden

Tickets are on sale for Carson Valley Community Theater’s “Always… Patsy Cline” starring singer songwriter Krista Jenkins as Cline and Lisa Bommarito as Louise Segar, a fan who narrates the story.

The play was created by Ted Swindley.

The performance is July 12-14 and July 19-21 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

General admission tickets are $22 in advance, $20 for seniors and students, and $25 at the door. The box opens June 25; hours are Tuesday to Friday, minus July 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets, visit carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org or call 775-292-0939.