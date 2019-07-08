‘Always … Patsy Cline’ opens Friday

Friday is opening night for Carson Valley Community Theatre’s “Always… Patsy Cline” starring singer songwriter Krista Jenkins as Cline and Lisa Bommarito as Louise Segar, a fan who narrates the story.

Cline was at the height of her popularity in 1963 when she was killed in a plane crash at age 30.

“This play has been a very surreal journey, sometimes it feels as though Patsy is standing right next to me I get goosebumps,” Jenkins said when asked to share her experience working on this show at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Bommarito, who provides the narration and has several long monologues, said the role was a challenge for her.

“I needed my memory stretched beyond human limits,” she said. “The opportunity to work with this dream team was also a huge factor.”

Although too young to be a fan of Patsy Cline, Theatre Company President Lucille Rao said she was introduced to this show by a long-time member Shannon Hickey.

“After reading the script and listening to the music I knew this show would be a hit in the Carson Valley,” she said “I am thrilled with how well this show is coming together and the amazing group of volunteers we have assembled. Don’t miss this one folks you won’t be disappointed.”

The play was created by Ted Swindley in 1988.

The performance is July 12-14 and July 19-21 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Tickets are $22 in advance, $20 for seniors and students, and $25 at the door.

For tickets, visit carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org or call 775-292-0939.