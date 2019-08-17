Air Force quintet performs Thursday

The U.S. Air Force Band will perform 7 p.m. Thursday in at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

The Golden West Winds quintet is part of the Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, Calif.

Comprised of flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn, and bassoon, this ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events ranging from military ceremonies and patriotic shows to educational programs and recitals of original works for woodwind quintet. To support these events the Golden West Winds plays music of all styles including marches, jazz, classical music, pop, and patriotic music.

This is a free concert sponsored by the Carson Valley Arts Council and Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Seating is first-come, first-served, no ticket required.

Donations will be accepted at the end of the concert to support youth arts in the community. For information, contact Carson Valley Arts Council at 782-8207.