Aerial adventures across Nevada

Carson City Airport holds a pancake breakfast and open house and fly in this Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free to this excitement-filled day of aviation and aerospace adventure including aircraft and vehicle rides, contests, and activities for all.

The Experimental Aircraft Association pancake breakfast is 8 a.m., and there will be food trucks available. The airport's new manager, Ken Moen, is hoping to foster community relationships since not everyone uses or is even aware of the functions of the Carson City Airport at 2600 College Parkway.

The open house is an opportunity for locals to see aviation and aerospace exhibits, historical military aircraft, including the Cactus Air Force Wings & Wheel on display. The event is especially geared toward introducing aviation to the area's youth and getting them not just interested in, but excited about, the industry, education, and career exploration.

Moen also hopes to encourage more corporate aeronautical business activities such as recreational and training flights as opposed to mostly private aviation, and aeromedical transportation. See website FlyCarsonCity.com.

Sierra Sagebrush Flyers, Inc. Speaking of sparking the interest of young people in flying, check out this local, non-profit group of R-C model airplane flying enthusiasts. The Sierra Sagebrush Flyers meet at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at club president Jim Kelso's home in Minden. Anyone interested in finding out more about the hobby is invited to join them.

The group usually flies at the Douglas County Model Airplane Field on Pine Nut Road in southeast Gardnerville (next to the Douglas Disposal transfer station). A few times a year they also host special flying events for Boy Scout troops. The public is invited to join them along with other local radio-control model plane groups for their bi-annual "Fly Fun Days" out in the fields below Genoa.

Many private, commercial and former military pilots make up the membership and love sharing their experience and adventures in both model and full-size crafts. For information on the group, upcoming events, or arranging a fly day for a group of scouts, please call Jim at 315-4460, or Dennis at 790-0406. Visit their website at sites.google.com/site/ssbfrc.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com