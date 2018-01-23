Adventure film series debuts at Heavenly Village

Stateline, Nev. — An all-new film series is coming to South Lake Tahoe, brought to the public by The Shops at Heavenly Village, Heavenly Sports, Dreu Murin Productions and Red Bull. Known as The Heavenly Village Film Series, the monthly events run through June and include screenings of various Red Bull Media House adventure movies at Heavenly Village Cinemas.

"This idea came about when my agency took over Heavenly Village [marketing] and wanted to capitalize on events. Red Bull Media House puts out a ton of content every year, and people might not know or hear about it," said Dreu Murin, founder of the production company. "We were chatting about their new film coming out in June and finding a place for bringing it to South Shore because this is a destination for those films."

In the past two years, Dreu Murin Productions has collaborated with Red Bull Media House to bring film premieres to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, and after the success of the events (according to Murin, there was a sold-out crowd at last year's premiere) wanted to pursue a more extensive partnership.

"This year we're leading into the premiere in June and highlighting a few films of the past," Murin noted. "We're going to show a film every month to build up and create energy for the launch of the new film when it comes out in June."

But these events aren't simply about bringing more adventure films to Tahoe: They also support local nonprofits.

"Our main goal was to create a charity element and raise funds for local charities," said Murin. "All the money goes back into the charity and we take nothing. We wanted to do cool stuff, but put the money back into the community."

The entrance fee to each film is a $10 donation, and a different charity will be the beneficiary at each event.

The series' first installment — "The Fourth Phase" — is set for Friday, Jan. 19, and follows snowboarder Travis Rice and his team as they travel 16,000 miles to dreamlike landscapes of the North Pacific, according to Red Bull TV's description of the film.

Proceeds from the initial Heavenly Village Film Series event will go toward Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association. Nonprofits that will benefit from the series in the future include Protect Our Winters, Sierra Avalanche Center and Tahoe Magic.

The complete list of Red Bull Media House films that will screen at Heavenly Village Cinemas includes "Tracing Skylines," "McConkey," "Days of My Youth," "Art of Flight" and "North of Nightfall" — the latter of which is the production company's all-new film that is set to debut in June.

All films begin at 9:30 p.m. The Heavenly Village Film Series continues on Feb. 23, with a screening of Red Bull Media House's "Tracing Skylines."