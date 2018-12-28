8th annual SnowGlobe returns

The eighth annual SnowGlobe will get underway Saturday.

The three-day electronic music festival brings more than 50 acts and thousands of event-goers this year.

Here is a quick rundown of what to know about the event.

When

The festival unfolds over the course of three days. The event officially starts Saturday, Dec. 29, and continues through Monday, Dec. 31. Hours for the event are: Saturday, 2-10 p.m.; Sunday, 2-10 p.m.; Monday, 3 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where

The event is held at the community playfields off Al Tahoe Boulevard near Lake Tahoe Community College.

Last year, controversy erupted because the event destroyed the fields, a fact event organizers attributed to a lack of snow and 60-degree winter days.

SnowGlobe paid to repair the fields and vowed not to repeat the mistake. Mats have been placed across the field to protect them from potential damage.

Closures

As a safety precaution, Al Tahoe Boulevard will be closed to through traffic starting one hour before the start of the festival and finishing one hour after the festival each day. The timing of the closures might be adjusted based on safety concerns, but these are the tentative closure times: Saturday, 12:30-11 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30-11 p.m.; Monday, 12:30 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Aside from the road closure, Bijou Community Park will be closed for general public access Friday through Monday, Dec. 28-31. The park will reopen for limited public access to the dog park on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Addressing impacts, concerns

SnowGlobe has not been free of controversy over the years. Many locals have complained about noise and trash, both items that event organizers have worked to address.

Organizers have upped the number of trash and recycling receptacles in and around the venue to help mitigate littering.

To address the noise issues, SnowGlobe has invested in additional sound buffering technology. The speakers will be positioned downward to help reduce the amount of sound reverberating outward to surrounding neighborhoods.

Technicians will be on site to assist with sound mitigation and make adjustments throughout the event as needed.

Got questions, complaints?

The city has set up resources to deal with questions and concerns from residents. Community members can call 530-542-6001 and leave a message regarding noise, traffic, parking and other impacts.

Additionally, the city has established a page on its website with event information, including daily sound monitoring reports. Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/snowglobe for information.

Note: these resources are not for ticket information. Visit snowglobemusicfestival.com/ for ticket information and a list of frequently asked questions.