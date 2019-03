With a parade theme of Carson Valley goes to the movies, members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club are hoping residents will dig up old videos or home movies of the event.

The parade is scheduled for June 8 and the Carson Valley Days festival is June 6-9.

The largest event in the community, the club plans to have parade, vendor and sponsor applications available at carsonvalley2030.com in the coming weeks.

Carson Valley Days dates back to June 11, 1910, when Valley residents went all-out to bring visitors from around Western Nevada to the new town of Minden.

The event's present form, including the parade, has been an annual event since 1946. It expanded to two days in 1954 and now includes a carnival.

For information, contact Tyler Swayne at cv2030club@gmail.com or mail a DVD to PO Box 2030, Gardnerville, NV 89410.