Weather renders travel dicey | RecordCourier.com

You don’t have to go into the mountains to find road controls after snow fell for five straight hours on Sunday morning in Carson Valley.

Highway 395 from Indian Hills to Cradlebaugh Bridge is requiring chains or snow tires

It’s the same story in southern Carson City and along most of I-580 to Reno. Road controls are in effect on Highway 50 from Carson City to the state line. Kingsbury Grade and Highway 395 from Jakes Hills south also have road controls.

Interstate 80 through the Sierra is closed, but both highways 50 and 88 are open with four-wheel drive or chains mandatory, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The state’s website, nvroads.com is coming up slowly due to demand. Travelers may also phone 511 or 1-877-NV-Roads if the site is down.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injury in the spaghetti bowl that occurred at 5:45 p.m.

http://nvroads.com