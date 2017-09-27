The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 27

Both Carson Valley branches of the Active 20-30 Club will meet tonight. The 20-30 men's club meets 7 p.m. at the old jail in Gardnerville, while the women's club meets at Francisco's at 6:30 p.m. You can find out more about the clubs from http://www.carsonvalley2030.com or http://www.sierranv2030.org.

We've got a little bit of smoke coming up from a fire in the Stanislaus National Forest due later today, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The big red flag warning in California on Tuesday doesn't seem to have produced too many fires.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 73 degrees, with the wind calm shifting to the east at 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight the low will dip down to 36 degrees in Minden.