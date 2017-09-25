The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 25

Genoa, Nev. — A California woman who denies stabbing her former boyfriend is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on an alleged bail violation. Deana J. Beeman, 42, of Red Bluff, was arrested Feb. 10 following an incident at MontBleu Casino in Stateline.

Since the last week of this water year is forecast to be dry, it's time to add up the score. September is at twice average moisture for the month at .55 inches. That takes Minden to slightly more than 21 inches of precipitation for the year.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 60s today, with the wind out of the southwest 5-10 mph, shifting east in the afternoon.