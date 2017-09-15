The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 15, 2017

The Elks Flea Market is already underway at the lodge on Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. They'll be open today until 3 p.m. and on Saturday until 2 p.m.

Saturday sees the make-up for the Topaz Volunteer Fire Department's barbecue at the department on Comstock. The Ranchos volunteers are hosting their annual golf tournament on Saturday morning. Pick up a copy of The R-C and check the calendar for more details.

A tenth-acre wildfire in Diamond Valley was controlled on Thursday afternoon. Likely a holdover from our lightning storms that got a little wind under its sails.

Smoke from the big California fires is responsible for hazy conditions this morning. Prevailing winds this weekend should blow the haze out by this afternoon. Expect the high to hit 73 degrees under sunny skies with the breeze blowing out of the north at 5 mph.