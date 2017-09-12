The R-C Morning Report for Sept. 12, 2017

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners meet at 9 a.m. today and the new mining ordinance is first thing on the agenda. They also have the rest of the master plan to get through, so it's going to be a long day. Planning commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Last night's lightning set at least one fire near Sierraville and there's another reported this morning off Highway 89. Keep an eye on the Carson Range for smoke plumes today.

It rained a little last night in Genoa but I doubt it was enough to stop anything that really wants to burn. We may see some actual rain tonight, according to the forecast.

There's a chance of thunderstorms every day through Thursday this week. Otherwise expect partly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.