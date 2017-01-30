The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 30 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Three men accused of allegedly taking $116,520 in stolen ski pass vouchers are scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court this morning. Tim E. Jacobsen, 21, of Minden, Mark E. Graham, 20, of Gardnerville and Angelo Bozin, 25 of South Lake Tahoe, were arrested in July after 1,100 vouchers turned up missing in spring of 2016.

The Carson River basin is running about double its average snowpack at the end of a very wet January. Ebbetts Pass is at 230 percent with 45.7 inches, while Carson Pass is at 161 percent with 30.5 inches of precipitation locked in the snow bank for spring.

We won’t be adding anything to that until later in the week. Today expect a high of 47 degrees with the wind calm, picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon.