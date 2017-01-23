The R-C Storm Morning Report for Jan. 23 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County’s Carson Valley schools are on a two-hour delay, while its Lake Tahoe schools are closed for yet another snow day.

A power outage is affecting nearly 300 Douglas County residences in Gardnerville and the Ranchos this morning. First reported at 4:54 a.m., NV Energy says most people will be restored by 7:45 a.m.

Road controls are affecting the usual suspects. It did snow for much of the night, so expect roads to be slick this morning, and take it slow.

While clearly this last storm was oversold, January has seen 5.77 inches of moisture so far in Minden, with 18 inches falling as snow. That’s not a record, but it does put Minden at 10.15 inches for the water year, or above average by 1.26 inches.