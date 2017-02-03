The R-C Morning Report for Feb. 3 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners approved a 106-unit development on Thursday at Summit Ridge off Jacks Valley Road north of Genoa. The project has been on the books for years, but is now ready to come forward.

Our atmospheric river appears to have turned into an atmospheric rivulet. It looks like we’ve got relatively clear skies out this morning. There’s still a winter storm warning in effect at Lake Tahoe.

A wind advisory is in effect starting at 10 a.m. and lasting through 10 p.m. tonight. Expect southwest winds 15-25 mph with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

We’re still supposed to see some rain today, the high temperature is expected to hit 45 today.