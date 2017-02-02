The R-C Morning Report for Feb. 2 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — The traffic camera shows some snow on the road on Kingsbury Grade, which is where the only road controls in Douglas are located. We haven’t received much rain so far on this Ground Hog Day, and it would be hard to distinguish from snow melt if we had.

Douglas County commissioners will kick off today’s meeting by distributing $170,000 in grants to 21 different community organizations. Commissioners meet at 1 p.m. at the Historic County Courthouse in Minden.

Commissioners will have a long session to make up for calling the Tahoe meeting last month on account of weather. The meeting times out at six hours, so if you have something down agenda, maybe track the session online at http://douglascountynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx so you’re not stuck there all day.

The forecast calls for a tenth of an inch of rain today and maybe a third of an inch on Friday. Rain is likely before 10 a.m. today and then we might actually see the sun this afternoon. The high temperature is expected to hit 44 and it might be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.