The Oct. 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — During the five months between October and March, 45 atmospheric rivers hit the West Coast. On Saturday we may see the first atmospheric river of the new water year, more than a month since it began.

The Douglas County Public Library will be getting a head start on Halloween with a party for 4-11 year olds 3:30-5:30 p.m.

A jury trial is starting in Douglas County District Court today, so that means parking at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Building will be at a premium today. The court has other business this morning, so the crush shouldn't hit until this afternoon.

Expect partly sunny skies with a high today near 70 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 mph shifting north this afternoon.