The Oct. 23 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Gardnerville man who allegedly battered his elderly parents in June is facing sentencing this morning in Douglas County District Court. Matthew C. Reeves, 58, entered no contest pleas to elder abuse charges in August.

A magnitude 1.82 earthquake hit extreme eastern Douglas County just south of Highway 208 this morning. The shaker hit at 5:51 a.m. There aren't any houses in its immediate vicinity.

Nancy Raven's Washoe Elder Portraits will be on display at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center through Wednesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Expect a gorgeous last week of October, with highs in the 70s and lows just cool enough to put some frost on those pumpkins. Today, expect sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph this afternoon.