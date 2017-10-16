The Oct. 16 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man faces up to four years in prison this morning at a probation revocation hearing in Douglas County District Court. Ray Edward Brashears, 33, was on probation for kiting checks when he was pulled over with drugs and materials that could be used to counterfeit identities and documents in September.

The Douglas County Public Library will be closed today through Wednesday for the Nevada Library Association and Mountain Plains Library Association Joint Conference. The outdoor book drops will still be available to return items.

Gorgeous days and cool nights will continue today with a high temperature of 74 degrees under sunny skies with the wind out of the east calming in the afternoon. You'd think lows in the 20s would be sufficient to kill off the rabbit brush, but not so far.