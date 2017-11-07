The Nov. 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A meeting to determine the fate of Douglas County Redevelopment Area No. 1 is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the historic Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

Gardnerville and Minden town board members will gather for training in county planning code and election disclosures today at 2 p.m. at the East Fork Fire Administration building on County Road.

Not long afterwards, Gardnerville town board members meet to discuss $351,269 in work to the town maintenance yard and extending that sidewalk along Main Street. Gardnerville meets at 4:30 p.m. in the town offices, 1407 Main St.

The next storm is due in on Wednesday night, and will consist of more wind than rain, accoding to the National Weather Service.

Recommended Stories For You

It's quite cold outside this morning with my thermometer showing 20 degrees. Today's high temperature is predicted to hit 56 degrees. The wind will be calm, picking up to 5 mph out of the east later this morning.