The Nov. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — More than 110 people turned out to hear Adam Laxalt speak on Sunday at the CVIC Hall in Minden, according to his campaign. Laxalt is running for the Republican nomination for governor.

A San Francisco man who admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline is scheduled to appear for sentencing today in Douglas County District Court. Jeremy D. Perez, 22, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Douglas High School will be hosting a career fair for students 6-8 p.m. More than 30 businesses and other entities will be at the high school.

This last storm was definitely a flizard. Heavenly got .7 inches of moisture and a dusting of snow. We had sprinkles down in the Valley on Saturday night, but nothing too impressive.

It's chilly out this morning, and will stay that way for the next little while. Expect the high temperature to hit 51 degrees today. The low on Tuesday is forecast to hit 19 degrees, so you've got some weatherizing to do, if you haven't already.