R-C Morning Report for Sept. 18

The Nevada Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Highway 395 and Industrial in Gardnerville. Another wreck snarled Kingsbury Grade 6 a.m. Sunday.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting 9 a.m. today on 13 master plan amendment requests. They time out at a very optimistic 20 minutes apiece. It will take them quite a bit longer, I suspect. Commissioners meet at the courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden.

There’s a red flag warning for gusty winds and low humidity starting at 11 a.m. today. Be careful with open flames anywhere, but especially in the wild lands.

Expect sunny skies with a high in the mid-70s and the wind southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.