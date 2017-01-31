Gardnerville pizza bandit grabs cash and runs | RecordCourier.com

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who ran into the Gardnerville Pizza Hut late Saturday night and scooped up money from a counter before running out again.

The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the medium to heavy set white man was between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored bandana when he entered the store.

After taking the money, he ran back into the night and left the scene by unknown means.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126, Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or Investigator Rick Koontz with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (775)782-9926.