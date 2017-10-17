Gardnerville man killed in Alpine crash

A Gardnerville man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 88 at Red Lake Curve on Monday.

The identity of the 38-year-old has not yet been released by Alpine County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Red Lake Curve just west of Hope Valley.

The Gardnerville resident was eastbound in a Toyota Highlander when for some reason he crossed into the path of an oncoming Freightliner truck with a 40-foot trailer.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Highway 88 was closed until just past noon as both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Recommended Stories For You

The crash remains under investigation.