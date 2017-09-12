 Fire burning near Jobs Peak | RecordCourier.com

Fire burning near Jobs Peak

A fire burning in the saddle between Jobs Peak and Jobs Sister is visible from Carson Valley, but not accessible.

East Fork firefighters confirmed a smoke plume after receiving a report at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

Aerial resources will have to be used to extinguish what is estimated to be a tenth of an acre fire, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

Western Nevada experienced heavy lightning on Monday night which may be responsible for the fire.

