Fire burning in Pine Nuts at 75 acres

Firefighters are responding to a 75-acre fire a half mile east of Highway 395 near Leviathan Mine Road.

Ignited when a chainsaw caught fire, response to the blaze includes two handcrews and several engines.

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch reports the fire has grown to 75 acres since it was reported at 12:19 p.m.

They are also reporting smoke from a fire in the direction of Highway 88 and River Ranch Road. That smoke could be coming from the Cutter Fire.