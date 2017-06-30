Zephyr Cove set to host ‘Wimbledon’ tournament | RecordCourier.com

On the weekend of the Wimbledon Championships in England, the courts of Zephyr Cove will be going all white.

The annual Breakfast at Wimbledon at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club is set for July 15. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m. with play to begin at 10.

Participants will be paired with a partner in the doubles event. Wear white — just as the pros do at Wimbledon.

The cost is $15 for Zephyr Cove Tennis Club members, $20 for non-members and $5 for spectators who just want to eat. While breakfast is included in the price, participants are asked to bring a dish to share and drink of choice.

The first 32 paid entrants are guaranteed a spot. The deadline to sign up is July 10 at noon.

Registration is taken at the pro shop at the courts. Membership is $85 for the season.

Contact zctennisclub@gmail.com for information.

Looking ahead on the calendar, the 34th annual Tahoe Tennis Classic all-doubles tournament expects to bring more than 200 competitors to the South Shore of Lake Tahoe on July 27-30. There are 14 divisions; most are based on ability level, with two related to the combined age of players. This year's tournament is introducing a 6.0 category for men and women.

The entry fee for the various divisions is $80, with the second event $30. Every player is guaranteed at least two matches. The deadline to register is July 20. Visit the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club website, http://www.zctennis.com, /tahoe-classic-tournament/ for more information.