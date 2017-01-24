Zane Warkentin leads Falcons past Coleville | RecordCourier.com

On Friday night the Sierra Lutheran Falcons celebrated their homecoming with a 61-22 victory against the Coleville Wolves.

With their win, the Falcons moved to a 3-1 league record.

Zane Warkentin led the game off with two 3-pointers, along with more points from other teammates. At the end of the first quarter, the Falcons led 24-4.

Coleville struggled to find opportunities against a composed Falcons defense and by halftime, the Falcons had extended their lead to 38-11.

During the third quarter, the Falcons did not let up and continued their dominating run.

Warkentin finished the game with a double-double, accumulating 24 points and 10 steals. He also had five rebounds and six assists.

Jake Cummings had five points and eight rebounds in the game. Nathan Waite finished with three steals and Steven Flanagan scored 4 points.