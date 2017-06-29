Youth volleyball skills clinics in July | RecordCourier.com

Dan Hannah is directing two youth volleyball skills clinics, on July 10-13 and July 31-Aug. 3, at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

This marks the third year of the skills clinics for girls and boys in third to eighth grades (as of this fall). The clinics are held through the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department.

Hannah, the seventh grade volleyball coach at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, and Rick Jenkins, the eighth grade coach at Pau-Wa-Lu, will serve as lead instructors with assistance from other coaches.

Each clinic will offer four-day training sessions designed to teach fundamental and advanced volleyball skills "and a love of the game" to students. Group instruction, active drills, video, on-court personal training and competitive matches will be used to develop skills.

Instruction will be offered at three different levels. Sessions will be held for beginners from 8-10 a.m. each day at a cost of $50, as well as sixth and seventh grade competitive clinics from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at a cost of $80, and eighth grade competitive clinics from 1-3 p.m. at a cost of $100.

Registration is accepted at the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department. Contact Hannah at dnadan56@charter.net or call 775-721-5223 for information.

Additional classes for the fall are also scheduled to start on Aug. 31, according to Hannah.