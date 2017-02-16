Youth volleyball sign-ups set | RecordCourier.com

Registration is open for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation coed youth volleyball leagues for students from elementary through high school.

These leagues are designed for beginner to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. There will be third/fourth, fifth/sixth, seventh/eighth and

ninth-12th grade leagues. Participants will be randomly assigned to a team through a draft system. All games will be played on weeknights with at least one practice set aside each week.

The cost is $80 for early registration through March 6 and $90 after that date.

Volunteer coaches are needed for the program (applicants must pass a background check).

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com for information and coaching applications.

MEFIYI basketball camp set

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) is organizing its Winter Break Basketball Camp with Jam On IT Basketball Academy Tuesday through Thursday.

The three-day camp is for boys and girls first through eighth grades. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Douglas High School gyms. The cost is $75.

Jam On It camps combine basketball fundamentals with a flare of street basketball. Jam On It not only emphasizes basketball, but stress life skills and education to all students, to provide student-athletes every opportunity to excel.

Online payment and registration is available — https://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb — or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Adult sports registration open

Registration for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult open basketball league will remain open through March 10.

All registration is based on first come first serve basis. Team rosters are limited to 15 players. Each team will play eight regular season games and the top eight teams will advance to a postseason single elimination tournament. The season is scheduled to begin on March 24.

The team registration fee is $550 through March 3 and $600 after that date.

Also, registration is being accepted for the parks and recreation adult spring volleyball leagues through March 20.

Women’s 6-on-6 (Mondays) and coed B 6-on-6 (Thursdays) leagues are available. The season is scheduled to begin on March 26.

Each team will play a minimum of 12 regular season games and participation in a post-season single elimination tournament. Rosters are limited to 12 players.

Snowshoe race on Feb. 26

The annual Eric Nageotte Memorial “Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race has been scheduled for Feb. 26 at Historic Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Hosted by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club, the event starts at 10 a.m.

The beneficiaries are Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin. On-line registration is available at the http://www.ultrasignup.com website. Entry forms are also available at Kahle Community Center, South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, Reno Running Company and Eclipse Sports in Reno and CV Sports in Carson City.

Visit the Tahoe Mountain Milers website — http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org — call 775-588-2864 or send an email to tahoecarol@charter.net for information.

Carson Valley course now open

Carson Valley re-opened for play last Friday afternoon.

Tee times are available by calling 265-3181.