Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Two local coaches, Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah, have started the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club, a program to "encourage local girls to play club volleyball." The program is starting with two teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practicing will be conducted in the Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School gymnasium starting in December.

The new Jobs Peak Volleyball Club is accepting a limited number of girls, 12-15 years old for its teams.

Interested players should contact Dan Hannah by sending an email to dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.