Youth basketball program to begin Saturday | RecordCourier.com

A local tradition will continue on Saturday when the Douglas County Youth Basketball League begins a new season to celebrate its 30th year of existence.

The youth program, open to boys and girls currently in first through sixth grades, is hosted by the Douglas High School boys and girls basketball programs on four Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the high school’s two gyms. The final three dates are Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

The program, first organized by Randy Green in 1987, is still directed and monitored by Douglas High coaches with assistance from players in their programs. Each camp session focuses on individual skill development and the basic understanding of team concepts and rules. Corey Thacker is head coach of the Douglas boys program and Werner Christen head coach of the girls program. They are assisted by Phil Emm, David Pfaffenberger, Brian Mello, Jason Carter, Steve Walsh, Eric Emm, Jesse Laca, Nick Lonnegren and Craig Burnside.

The cost is $25 per day and additional siblings in a family may register for $20. Passes that cover multiple days are available as well — $85 for each of the four sessions ($70 for siblings), $65 for three sessions ($50 for siblings) or $45 for two sessions ($35 for siblings).

Visit DouglasTigerBBall.com for information or to register. Sign-ups will be taken at the door.

Empire Ranch seniors membership under way

Memberships are now available for the Empire Ranch Senior Men’s Golf Club 2017 season.

Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop, at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City. Participants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The club has scheduled 35 weekly tournaments on Wednesday mornings, of which 10 are played at other local golf courses. The first tournament is on March 8. The club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship. All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50 which includes 2017 NNGA membership. Call 775-885-2100 for more information.

Youth softball program registration to continue

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will continue later this month.

Sign-ups are Jan. 21 from noon-2 p.m., Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. A $10 discount is being offered for anyone making payment on Saturday.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Tony La Russa to appear at Aces Hot Stove Luncheon

Former Oakland Athletics manager Tony La Russa will speak at the Reno Aces’ Hot Stove Luncheon on Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Harrah’s in Reno.

The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Reno.

La Russa, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee and current Diamondbacks advisor, will be part of a baseball panel discussion moderated by broadcaster Ryan Radtke.

Tickets are available to Aces full-season and 35-game members for $19. Call Denis O’Grady at 775-334-4700 for information.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as team and individual practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.