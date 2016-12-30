Youth basketball camp starts Tuesday | RecordCourier.com

Me-For-Incredible-Youth Inc. in conjunction with Jam On It Basketball Academy are offering a youth holiday skills and development camp Tuesday through Thursday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Boys and girls in first through eighth grades are eligible to participate in the camp, which will be held 9 a.m. to noon each day. Each session will consist of skill and game instruction, speed and agility training as well as other basketball activities.

MEFIYI Director JoJo Townsell is organizing the camp. The lead clinician is Mychal Williams, who has worked with Jam On It along with Matt Williams since 1999 as an acting coach for all age groups and the program’s boys director.

Registration is $75 per player.

Contact mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Fastpitch sign-ups

to start in January

Four registration dates in January have been set for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season.

Sign-ups will be taken on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 21 from noon-2 p.m., Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m. Each session will be held at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Participants need to pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the four registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older. A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. A $10 discount is being offered for anyone making payment on Jan. 7.

The programs age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for divisions is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Coaches and sponsors are still needed for the 2017 season.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Roberts to speak at Dolan Dinner

The University of Nevada baseball team will hold the 33rd annual Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner on Jan. 19 at the Reno Ballroom. The guest speaker is Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2016 National League Manager of the Year.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the VIP reception, followed by a 5:30 p.m. social hour and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 for a table of 10. A VIP package for a table of 10 including a private reception with Dave Roberts is available for $2,500. Call 682-6901 or visit https://goo.gl/WhuLxI%5Bgoo.gl%5D for details to reserve tickets.

Roberts, who was also named the Sporting News’ Manager of the Year, led the Dodgers to a 91-71 record and the team’s fourth consecutive National League West Division title in his first season leading the team in 2016. He is the 10th skipper in Dodgers history and the fourth to play for and manage the team. Roberts is the first minority manager in club history.

The event raises funds that support Wolf Pack baseball. Coach T.J. Bruce guided the Pack to a 37-24 record and Mountain West championship game berth last season.

Youth basketball sign-ups open

Registration is now being taken for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation youth boys and coed basketball league season.

Players from first grade through high school — beginning to advanced levels — can participate in a program that emphasizes skill development and fun competition. Participants will be assigned to teams through a draft system. Games will be played one day each week with at least one practice each week.

The season will extend from Jan. 10 through March 27.

The cost of $80 ($90 after Dec. 15) includes T-shirt, awards and officials. A parent permission form must be completed at the time of registration.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, for more information.

Adult winter volleyball registration under way

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult winter volleyball league season.

Women’s and coed B 6-on-6 leagues are being offered. The registration fee is $250 per team through Wednesday.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate. All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis. Twelve players are allowed on a roster.

Adult flag football registration starts

Registration is under way for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation adult flag football league season.

The registration fee is $530 per team. The season is due to kick off on Jan. 22. A managers meeting will be held Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The league is for players 18 years of age and over. All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis. Fifteen players are allowed to a roster. Each team will play a minimum of eight regular season games.