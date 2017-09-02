Young Tigers lose to veteran Cougars

The Douglas High boys tennis team dropped its Northern 4A match Thursday at home against Spanish Springs, 14-4.

Josh Herup won two sets at No. 3 singles and Chase Jackson added a singles win during the conference match against the Cougars at Lampe Park. Bryce Unger and James Jenks picked up a doubles point with his 6-2 victory in the final round.

"Spanish Springs is a veteran team with one returning player who qualified for State last year and they were the most powerful team we have faced this year," Douglas coach Roger Rusmisel noted.

Sophomore Zach Unger faced all of Spanish Springs top singles players while playing in the No. 1 singles spot. Unger lost a close 6-4 set in the first round and then fell 7-6 in the final two rounds, dropping the tie breakers 6-8 and 7-9.

"Although he did not win a set, he played the best tennis of the match," Rusmisel pointed out.

This is part of a building process for the Tigers, who travel to Sparks on Tuesday for a match against Reed.

"The boys team is young this year and is gaining experience each match," Rusmisel said. "All of the players on the team have competed hard in each set and are improving from match to match."