Worley, Caires shine on court

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

VOLLEYBALL

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley helped the Hawks in a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Brown Friday in their first match of the Sacred Heart Invitational in Fairfield, Conn. Worley played in all five sets and had 11 digs plus a service ace that closed out Hartford's 25-23 win in the third set — giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead in the match. On Saturday, the junior defensive specialist had a team-high 11 digs and one assist in a loss at the hands of Lehigh. Later that evening, she had five digs and two assists against Sacred Heart.

AUBREY CAIRES — Whittier College (Whittier, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Caires contributed two kills, six assists, two digs and one block for the Poets in a 3-0 loss at Chapman University last Friday in Orange, Calif. Whittier came into the match with a 7-2 record and No. 30 position in the NCAA Division III national rankings.

CROSS COUNTRY

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams was the Wolf Pack's top runner and 11th overall finisher on Saturday during the University of Washington-hosted Sundodger Invitational held at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. Adams clocked a time of 21:15 over the 6,000-meter course. The race was won in 20:29 by Washington senior Amy-Louise Neale, the reigning Pac-12 Conference and NCAA West Region champion. Nevada finished third out of nine teams with 72 points, behind only Washington (22) and Oregon State (66). The Wolf Pack run again on Sept. 30 at the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento.

Recommended Stories For You

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan made his debut for Olivet with a 28th-place finish on Sept. 8 at the Midwest Classic Invitational. He ran 28:39 for 8,000 meters. The Tigers hosted the meet at Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bourbonnais with five teams and 68 runners.

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley accounted for 249 of Earlham's 279 yards in total offense Saturday during a 27-16 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at Anderson University (Indiana). Hundley finished 18-for-39 passing for 174 yards while rushing 24 times for 75 yards. The Quakers took an early 16-0 lead, aided by Hundley's 1-yard touchdown run and 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcaus Cooper on a third-and-2 play. Later, Hundley engineered a 19-play, 87-yard drive that resulted in a field goal.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Jensen was credited with six tackles (three solo) for the Jimmies Saturday in their 43-13 loss at Valley City State University in the Paint Bucket Trophy game — the 118th meeting between the two schools.

ZACK WILLIAMS — Butte College (Oroville, Calif.), 2011 Douglas graduate: Williams was credited with two tackles, including a share of a quarterback sack Saturday in the Roadrunners' 31-21 win at home against Chabot. Butte is 3-0 on the season and currently No. 2 in the California Community College Sports Information Association's statewide poll.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.