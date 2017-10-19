Wooster shoots down Tigers, 5-1

With a berth in the Northern 4A boys soccer playoffs possibly hanging in the balance on Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Tigers took their attack directly at Wooster.

Three quality shots in the opening 10 minutes, the last a header that glanced off the crossbar, all missed the mark for the Tigers against a Wooster team that showed its firepower in a 5-1 Sierra League victory in Minden.

Five different players scored as Wooster (9-2-3) maintained its hold on second-place in the league standings.

Meanwhile, the loss hurt Douglas (3-7-4 league, 4-8-5 overall) in its bid for a playoff berth, as the Tigers fell five points behind fourth-place Bishop Manogue in the race for the Sierra League's No. 4 seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament.

In order for the Tigers to qualify for the playoffs would require wins in their final two games — Saturday against Galena at 12:30 p.m. on Keith Roman field and Wednesday at Carson — and Manogue would have to lose its remaining games against Damonte Ranch and then Wooster.

Douglas started out well enough. Eric Soto had an open look at the net in the first minute, only to see his shot slide off to the right side. Javi Vega had a shot from the left side miss the far post in the eighth minute, and then Vega arched a corner kick in front of the net, where Wyatt Pratt's header glanced off the crossbar.

Vega scored in the 63rd minute to bring the Tigers to within 3-1. The senior forward got open inside the box, then patiently moved the ball from right to left across the mouth of the goal before he deposited a shot past the near post.

The Colts made sure that momentum was short-lived, however, as Jesus Maldonado answered one minute later to make it 4-1.

Jose Vidales completed the scoring in the 75th minute when he cashed in on a follow shot from directly in front of the net.

Senior goalkeeper had some highlights in the second half with no less than five quality saves. His diving stop in the 46th minute kept the score at 1-0.

Note: Wooster hosts Carson Saturday in a game that could decide the league title. Four teams from both the Sierra and High Desert leagues advance to the region tournament, which opens on Oct. 31.